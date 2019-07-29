LEAVENWORTH — Residents can use a new interactive geographic information system map as a starting point for determining zoning districts and critical areas.
The city of Leavenworth released the map, found at wwrld.us/2ykHquf, this month. It's also tied to assessor's data, so people can look up property ownership.
Other functions may be added based on public interest and availability of data, according to a city news release. To ask questions or provide feedback, email Maggie Boles at planner1@cityofleavenworth.com or Lilith Vespier at dsmanager@cityofleavenworth.com.