LEAVENWORTH — The city will pick up leaves, pine needles and other yard debris at no cost as part of its annual fall cleanup.
Materials must be in recyclable paper bags, not exceeding 35 pounds. Limbs should be cut to 4 feet or shorter and bundled with biodegradable twine. Dirt, rocks, sod and building debris are not accepted.
Put your bags out on Tuesday and they’ll be picked up within three days. The service is limited to single-family homes and four bags per household; additional bags are $3.50 each.
Leavenworth’s recycling center is also available to residents in the city limits. It’s open from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at 216 14th St.
For more information, call 548-5275.