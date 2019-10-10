MANSON — The Manson Parks and Recreation District has not reached its goal of acquiring Leffler Field.
The cost for the property, located on about 5 acres near Highway 150 and Wapato Point Parkway, was about $1.3 million. The district needed $672,000 but did not raise that money before an agreement with the Leffler family expired Oct. 1.
Parks and Recreation Director Robin Pittman is disappointed but said she's now moving onto other projects, including a new playground at Singleton Park on South Madeline Road.
"It's a probably 30-plus-year-old playground," she said. "We're at that point where it's like either shut it down or get new stuff. It's to the point where it's becoming unsafe."
Pittman estimated the cost will be $100,000 to $150,000, and the district has applied for a couple of grants. The board has also set aside $75,000 from the reserves.
Chelan County had put $500,000 toward the Leffler Field project, and the state Legislature dedicated $265,000. Pittman said the money had not yet been transferred to the district.
For now, Manson Parks and Recreation is working on finalizing the design for the Singleton Park playground. Pittman said she's glad to have a fun project to focus on after the Leffler Field plan fell through.
"We're going to make it an inclusive playground. That way, people of all different abilities and even different ages can all play side-by-side on the same playground," she said. "Hopefully we can get some decent funding together to make that a playground that will stand the test of time because it'll probably be there for 30-plus years as well. ... We want it to be something that's inspirational, that kind of evokes that sense of wonder, so we really want to do our best with this one."
She said there will be opportunities to volunteer or donate toward the project. For more information, call 687-9635.