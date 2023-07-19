Chelan at Dusk

A shot of Entiat and the Columbia River that Jerri Barkley, Visit Chelan County executive director and film liaison, shared with location managers. 

WENATCHEE — Lights! Camera! Action!

No, it’s not Hollywood. It’s North Central Washington.

Waterville barn for film

Film productions "celebrates you for who you are," said Sherrye Wyatt, Washington Filmworks rural economic development manager. This barn in Waterville impressed Mark Freid, an independent film scout, as he toured Douglas county seeking film locations. 
Douglas County Road

Another landscape taken by independent film scout Mark Freid. Freid saw the open roads in Douglas County as unique to North Central Washington. 
Palisades the next Forks?

Mark Freid, independent film site scout, saw this road in the Palisades as a potential draw for film productions.


Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

