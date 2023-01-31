WENATCHEE — Students may soon have a few more school days each year.
Sen. Brad Hawkins is the lead sponsor of a bill to increase the mandatory minimum number of school days in Washington from 180 to 185. The legislation is set for a public hearing in the Senate's education committee Thursday afternoon.
SB-5505 is supported by several other high-ranking lawmakers including Majority Leader Andy Billig, Republican leader John Braun and education committee chair Lisa Wellman.
The bill would also increase the mandatory number of instructional hours school districts must provide. Hawkins said school districts could add the days as they choose. If spaced out, he estimated school calendars could be extended by two weeks.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a unique set of challenges and circumstances that have tested the K-12 education system,” the bill reads in part. “Due to reduced instructional time, educational inequities, and the inability to access technology and educational services, many students have suffered learning loss and a disruption to their educational experience.”
Hawkins said the additional days would be an “incremental step” toward overhauling the school calendar. Ideally, he wants the state fund 200 school days a year.
“These five additional days could help students retain more from the previous school year, reducing some of the reteaching that occurs every fall," Hawkins said. "Or the five days could be added on the front end of the school calendar, better preparing all students for academic success for when the school year would normally begin.”
Hawkins' proposal will receive an official cost estimate in a fiscal note later in the legislative process. The unofficial estimate is that each additional school day costs between $75 to $95 million, which puts the total cost at between $375 and $475 million each year.
Hawkins said the process could be scaled up or down.
In recent years Hawkins supported other legislation to reimagine the traditional school calendar.
“I’ve always thought the whole system of our school year is very inefficient,” Hawkins said. “We start the school year, we squeeze a lot of effort into nine, nine and a half months. And we start, we stop, and we restart again. And to me, that’s inefficient.”
Hawkins sponsored legislation in 2021 to provide grants to a limited number of school districts to adopt a balanced calendar through a pilot program. The calendar would have had the same 180 school days. The bill was not adopted, though the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction has since instituted a similar program.
Though students, and their teachers, may be concerned about the intrusion into their vacation time, Hawkins said an extended break during the summertime would remain.
“I very much support summer breaks,” he said. “I’m not anti-summer break. I just think it should probably be about two months instead of what it is.”
Thursday’s hearing on SB-5505 will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Senate education committee. The last day of the 2023 legislative session is April 23.
