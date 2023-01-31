WENATCHEE — Students may soon have a few more school days each year.

Sen. Brad Hawkins is the lead sponsor of a bill to increase the mandatory minimum number of school days in Washington from 180 to 185. The legislation is set for a public hearing in the Senate's education committee Thursday afternoon.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?