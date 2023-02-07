OLYMPIA — Chelan County PUD is flagging concerns with legislation related to a moratorium on utility shutoffs during peak temperatures that was handed down by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in fall 2022 (bit.ly/3X7GQsr).
The legislation, requested by Ferguson, would prohibit utility shutoffs for electric services and drinking water due to nonpayment on days when the temperature is forecasted to be above 90 degrees. Bills tied to the legislation have been filed in the House of Representatives, House Bill 1329, and the Senate, as Senate Bill 5366, during the current legislative session.
PUD government affairs program manager, Kelli Scott, debriefed commissioners on the legislation at the Monday board meeting. Ferguson is “determined” to pass something related to a moratorium for utility shutoffs during high heat waves this year, Scott said. Similar legislation on heat wave utility moratoriums have become state law in 19 other states and Washington, D.C. — including Oregon and California, according to the attorney general’s office.
“The bills as they were introduced caused an extreme amount of pushback and concern within the utility industry,” Scott said at the meeting. “Most of us, including Chelan (PUD), already have high heat disconnect policies in place. We take our responsibilities to take our vulnerable during these weather events quite seriously.”
According to Scott, a procedure was established for Chelan PUD to not disconnect customers for nonpayment in extreme temperatures prior to the legislation.
“Utilities never want to shut power off,” Scott said. “We do whatever we can to help low income folks,” which can include connecting customers with charitable organizations. As a state, Washington already prohibits utilities from shutting off for failure to pay during extreme cold weather, according to the attorney general’s office.
“This bill would just add a lot of onerous reporting requirements,” Scott said. “And the way that the threshold is written right now — at 90 degrees, it’s hard when you have a large service territory. If it’s 90 degrees in Wenatchee, it’s probably not going to be 90 degrees at Lake Wenatchee. There’s a lot of details that were concerning about the bill.”
Climate change making extreme heat waves more common was cited as a reason for the push on the moratorium, Scott said. Also, according to Scott, the legislation is rooted in the 157 deaths during Washington state’s 2021 heat wave. However, Scott said, that data is a point of concern for Chelan PUD: what data are the bills’ sponsors basing the legislation on?
“Did people get sick or were they harmed because they had power and then they lost it because they didn’t pay their bill?” Scott asked. “Or was it because they were on the west side and didn’t have air conditioning to begin with or were they unhoused or another situation like that? So that’s been one of our comments: what data are you basing this on?”
PUD staff have been in correspondence with the attorney general’s office and the sponsors of the bill in both the House of Representatives and Senate, Scott said.
“Until this morning, it wasn’t looking good that the bill sponsors were willing to make any changes,” Scott said. “But we just got word that there is maybe a new draft floating out there.”
Douglas County PUD spokesperson Meaghan Vibbert wrote in an email that Douglas PUD is also monitoring these companion bills as they are being refined.
"DCPUD has concerns with them in their current form," she wrote.
"We take customer safety seriously, and already have a practice in place to work individually with customers to meet their account needs no matter what season it is," Vibbert wrote. "We will continue to work with the Attorney General’s office and the prime sponsors of this measure to improve these bills as they work through the legislative process."
The lead bill sponsor in the Senate is Sen. Joe Nguyen, chair of the state energy committee; Rep. Sharlett Mena is the lead sponsor in the House of Representatives.
