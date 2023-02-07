heat wave graph

This graphic illustrates the number of days at 90 and 95 degrees by decade from 1983-2022 in Yakima. 

 Provided graphic/State Attorney General Bob Ferguson

OLYMPIA — Chelan County PUD is flagging concerns with legislation related to a moratorium on utility shutoffs during peak temperatures that was handed down by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in fall 2022 (bit.ly/3X7GQsr).

The legislation, requested by Ferguson, would prohibit utility shutoffs for electric services and drinking water due to nonpayment on days when the temperature is forecasted to be above 90 degrees. Bills tied to the legislation have been filed in the House of Representatives, House Bill 1329, and the Senate, as Senate Bill 5366, during the current legislative session.



