WENATCHEE — Bryan Cook’s plan was for downtown Wenatchee’s Liberty Cinema to reopen from the past year’s pandemic lock down with flair — and plush new seats. But with the seats still not shipped, the theater’s doors remain closed a week after the state lifted most COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’re getting close,” said Cook, vice president of Sun Basin Theatres which operates the Liberty and Gateway Cinema in Olds Station. Gateway Cinema has reopened. “I feel like we’ve been crawling, and then we’re walking, and now we’re about ready to run.”
Compared to 2020, when Liberty and Gateway operated for just three months before the pandemic arrived, 2021 has already been a better financial year, Cook said. Gateway reopened and operated at 25% capacity for about two weeks in November, but Liberty, 1 Mission St., has been shut since March 16, 2020.
Now, a lot of big movies that had been delayed due to the pandemic will finally be making their way to theaters this summer and fall, he said.
“We’re looking forward to more patrons coming out to a movie and enjoying the show, getting out of the house,” Cook said.
Like many businesses in the valley, staffing remains an issue, he said.
Indoor capacity started at 25% in late February when Gateway reopened, and the 30 or so staff members they had then were enough, according to Cook.
The staff count for Sun Basin Theatres is at about half of pre-pandemic numbers and so it will take a whole new staff to eventually reopen the Liberty, which will be a chore, Cook said.
Liberty might reopen in a month or two, but Cook is still unsure. The reopening date depends on when a shipment of about 60 new, leather seats arrives and get installed, he said.
About 120 seats will eventually get taken out, reducing the total seat count, but will be replaced with plush, comfortable seats, according to Cook.
“We wanted to bring something new downtown and make some changes — offer stuff we hadn’t before,” Cook said.