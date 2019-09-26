WENATCHEE — Diagnosed with cancer as a newborn, Cyrus Habib lost vision in his left eye, and the disease left him fully blind at age 8.
But like any third-grader, he wanted to play at recess. The school didn’t want him on the equipment for safety reasons, so he had to stay on the side with the recess monitor.
Habib told his parents he was being left out, and his mother took him to the principal’s office.
“She said to the principal of the school, ‘I’m going to take my son to your school over the weekend. I’m going to take him around the playground and I’m going to teach him how to get around. He’s going to learn it differently, but he’s going to learn his way around just as well as any other student in your school,’” he recalled. “She said, ‘You know, it may happen that he may slip and fall, and it may even happen that he might slip and fall and break his arm. That’s a fear that any mother has.’ Then she said, ‘I can fix a broken arm; I can never fix a broken spirit.’”
Habib said that experience taught him he could do whatever anyone else could, but it also gave him empathy for other people who were excluded in different areas of life. He shared his story Thursday at Wenatchee Rotary’s meeting at Red Lion Hotel.
In November 2016, at age 35, Habib was elected Washington’s lieutenant governor. He’s the first and only Iranian-American to hold statewide-elected office in the United States.
He previously served in the state House of Representatives and the state Senate, where he was Democratic whip. He is also co-chair of the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association.
As lieutenant governor, Habib’s duties include being president of the state Senate and serving as acting governor when Gov. Jay Inslee is out of state. A few of Habib’s priorities are economic development, trade and higher education.
Born in Maryland, Habib graduated from Columbia University, Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar and Yale Law School, where he edited the Yale Law Journal. On his “road from Braille to Yale,” as he calls it, he received support from his parents, public schools and state services.
“It is true that I am a three-time cancer surviving, fully blind, Iranian-American from a mixed-religion immigrant family,” he said. “But I also grew up and went to school in Bellevue, Washington — one of the wealthiest places in the country — where I lived and went to school a mile from Bill Gates’ and Jeff Bezos’ homes.”
Now, he said, he wants to make sure everyone has a chance to succeed.