DAVENPORT — An inmate who escaped the Lincoln County Jail Monday broke a correction deputy's arm during the escape before authorities captured him Tuesday just south of Davenport, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy was conducting a routine walk-through of the jail facility around 8 p.m. Monday when two inmates, 37-year-old Cory James Magruder and Damion Michael Pegram, attacked the deputy, a sheriff's office news release said. The deputy sustained a broken arm during the altercation.



