DAVENPORT — A Lincoln County Jail inmate escaped from custody on Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page.

Deputies were searching for Cory James Magruder, 37, who was reportedly wearing orange striped pants with a brown T-shirt when he escaped, the sheriff's office reported. As of about 11:30 p.m., a K9 team was searching in the Reardan area, east of Davenport.



