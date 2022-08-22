DAVENPORT — A Lincoln County Jail inmate escaped from custody on Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page.
Deputies were searching for Cory James Magruder, 37, who was reportedly wearing orange striped pants with a brown T-shirt when he escaped, the sheriff's office reported. As of about 11:30 p.m., a K9 team was searching in the Reardan area, east of Davenport.
Magruder is described as 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was arrested July 5 by the sheriff's office on multiple charges, including possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle. He also had a felony warrant calling for his arrest from Kittitas County.
The Davenport Times reported that Davenport Hospital was placed on lockdown and high school sports practices were cancelled as a result of the escape.
Magruder was among 15 inmates listed at the Lincoln County Jail on Monday.
___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone