WENATCHEE — Lincoln Park renovations are getting a boost with $520,600 in federal funding.
The project is getting the money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., announced Wednesday. The conservation program helps support the state's outdoor recreation economy.
Wenatchee has also been awarded two grants for the project through the state Recreation and Conservation Office: $500,000 from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program and $263,192 from Youth Athletic Facilities.
"We're really excited that we were able to obtain those and we're able to move ahead with this project," said Dave Erickson, the city's parks, recreation and cultural services director. "It's definitely needed. Over the last several years, we've had to remove some of those original park elements, so this will help not only replace them but expand and enhance those things the community's been asking for."
Surveying and a cultural resources assessment should be done this year, Erickson said, followed by engineering next year and construction in 2021. He hopes the project will be completed by fall 2021.
Erickson said when the park, 1410 Mission St., is done, it'll have a soccer field, splash pad, pump track, new playground, second picnic shelter, new stage, new restrooms and safety fencing along Crawford Avenue. The current budget for the renovations is about $2.1 million, though that will likely change as the project progresses.
Parking lots will also be resurfaced and restriped to increase capacity, Erickson said, and the city is replanting trees lost in a windstorm years ago. It's planning to apply for a state Department of Natural Resources grant for the landscaping.
The project is also receiving city funding and support from organizations like the Rotary Club, Fiestas Mexicanas and the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance.