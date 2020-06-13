WENATCHEE — Jeremiah Rich readied himself for the putt. Eyes locked on his target. It’s a makeable shot. Not too far but not a gimme either.
A flick of the wrist.
Groans.
“Let it be,” he said, chuckling at the miss.
Rich and was joined by five friends Saturday at Lincoln Park for a round of disc golf at the newest course in the Wenatchee Valley.
The sport follows the same guidelines as traditional golf, but with discs instead of clubs and a chain basket instead of a cup and flag.
The putt didn’t go his way, but he was happy to have an outdoor social activity.
“I love sports and all my favorite sports are kind of canceled with COVID,” Rich said. “But this is something I can do socially distancing outside and so it’s kind of kept me sane honestly.”
Eric Barber, who played alongside Rich, has noticed a trend of more people taking to the courses.
“There’s been a real insurgence of people playing disc golf because of COVID I think,” Barber said. “People are looking for ways to get outside and be able to stay distanced from each other and still be able to communicate and do stuff and this is one of the few things you can do that with.”
He’s among the beginners who’ve adopted disc golf as a hobby since quarantine restrictions were put in place three months ago. In his case, it’s a social outlet with in-person church services not permitted.
“I started in March probably because of that,” Barber said. “I’d played maybe a couple of times before that over the span of several years. So I just go more into it.”
The course opened two weeks ago after collaboration between the Central Washington Disc Golf Association and the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Cultural Services department.
Orion Royster and a friend Chris Williams had the idea to add a disc golf course to Lincoln Park about four or five months ago. Marlin Peterson, a local muralist with experience working with the city’s parks department, helped them submit a proposal to the city.
The deal was the disc golf association would pay for the baskets and the city would install them. Between a GoFundMe and a grant from Confluence Health, they raised $3,500 to purchase the baskets. They were installed about two weeks ago, Royster said.
The course likely won’t be 100% percent complete — it still needs tee pads and a couple baskets — until Lincoln Park renovations are finished next year.
Royster learned to play about 10 years ago from his wife, who picked it up in college.
“It's a great thing because any age can do it,” Royster said. “Three-year-olds can do it all the way up to 85. It's a very family oriented thing too: you can be highly competitive or recreational.”
He added, “One thing that I like about it is your learning curve is a lot faster than ball golf — and it’s a lot less expensive."
Now their two sons, ages 15 and 12, play.
“They’re getting pretty close to passing me up,” Royster said.
The disc golf alliance typically plays Wednesdays and Sundays at Lincoln Park or Tedford Park in East Wenatchee. A third course is also available at Rotary Park in Wenatchee.
Find them on Facebook for play times.