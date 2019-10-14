WENATCHEE — The Wellness Place has tapped Julie Lindholm as its new executive director.
“The Wellness Place has had a rich history of service to our community’s most vulnerable members, our cancer patients,” said Megan Kovenen, board vice president. “This history and future is now under Julie’s philanthropic vision and thoughtful hands.”
Wellness Place is a nonprofit group that offers support for cancer patients and survivors and is located at 609 Okanogan Ave. in Wenatchee.
Lindholm has more than nine years experience in the nonprofit industry and has worked with the Wellness Place for five years.
“We are thrilled that Julie has joined in this effort and will be at the helm as we expand our breadth of service and as our community oncology needs continually grow,” Kovenen said.