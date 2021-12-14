WENATCHEE — Link Transit has approved a $21.7 million operating budget for next year, which is a 12% increase from 2021.
The largest factor behind the expanded budget is the addition of new routes and more frequent service, which comes out to 10,000 more service hours on fixed routes that Link plans in 2022.
“Overall, Link is in a very favorable financial position for the next 10 years,” Finance Manager Nick Covey said in a public notice. “We look forward to a healthy and prosperous year with a new service design and added service."
The budget projects that Link’s revenue will exceed its spending by $3.8 million. The revenue is expected to increase by 14% compared to 2021’s budget and comes mostly from sales tax and federal grants, which are expected to rise by 11% and 27%, respectively.
Link Planning and Development Manager Cristina Barone said the increase in sales tax revenue is a result of the current economy, including new construction, consumer spending, low interest rates and COVID relief spending.
Changes planned to start in July 2022 include:
Service will an increase from one bus every 30 minutes to one every 15 minutes along Link's three busiest corridors in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee (from downtown Wenatchee to Wenatchee Valley Mall and Fred Meyer, downtown Wenatchee to the post office and Walmart, and the hospital and high school to Wenatchee Valley College to Fifth Street and downtown).
Express service between Wenatchee and Leavenworth
Service to new areas, including Saddle Rock trailhead, South Wenatchee and Chelan Falls
Improved access to destinations like Central Washington Hospital, Wenatchee Valley College and the Chelan Walmart
Link also has a $9.6 million budget for capital projects, including:
Three electric buses that will replace three 2008 diesel buses, bringing Link to 15 electric buses total. The 2008 buses are the last diesels in Link's urban service between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. Link also has 12 diesel commuter buses for the Leavenworth and Chelan services.
A roundabout at Icicle Road and Highway 2 in Leavenworth in partnership with the city of Leavenworth and the Washington State Department of Transportation
A turnaround and comfort station at Boodry Street
A Park & Ride station at 3rd Street in East Wenatchee
