WENATCHEE — Link Transit will offer free service starting at 2 p.m. and continuing the rest of the day for the annual Trick or Treat on the Avenue on Oct. 31.

The Wenatchee Downtown Association hosts the event, which runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Almost all routes in the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee area go into downtown Wenatchee, giving trick-or-treaters and their guardians a short walk.

Wenatchee Avenue will be closed from Second Street to Orondo Avenue during the event.

Link staff will also give out candy and host tours of a haunted bus.

For more information, visit linktransit.com/halloween or call 662-1155.

Bridget Mire: 665-1179

mire@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @bridget_mire