WENATCHEE — Link Transit will offer free service starting at 2 p.m. and continuing the rest of the day for the annual Trick or Treat on the Avenue on Oct. 31.
The Wenatchee Downtown Association hosts the event, which runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Almost all routes in the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee area go into downtown Wenatchee, giving trick-or-treaters and their guardians a short walk.
Wenatchee Avenue will be closed from Second Street to Orondo Avenue during the event.
Link staff will also give out candy and host tours of a haunted bus.
For more information, visit linktransit.com/halloween or call 662-1155.