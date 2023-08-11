220423-newslocal-tumwatertwister 04.jpg (copy)
Tumwater Twister alpine coaster is under construction on the hill at the entrance to Tumwater Canyon as seen from Leavenworth in April 2022. 

LEAVENWORTH — Link Transit began construction on its roundabout project on Highway 2 at Icicle Road Aug 6 and is expected to finish by late September, according to a news release published on Friday.

Link Transit states the roundabout will ensure a safe turn around for its bus system and the intersection safer for pedestrians and vehicles as traffic is expected to increase on the city's west end with the new Leavenworth Adventure Park



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

