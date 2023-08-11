LEAVENWORTH — Link Transit began construction on its roundabout project on Highway 2 at Icicle Road Aug 6 and is expected to finish by late September, according to a news release published on Friday.
Link Transit states the roundabout will ensure a safe turn around for its bus system and the intersection safer for pedestrians and vehicles as traffic is expected to increase on the city's west end with the new Leavenworth Adventure Park.
The project is a partnership with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), The city of Leavenworth, and Link Transit to improve transit and traffic flow.
WSDOT identified the roundabout as an important project in a 2020 U.S. 2 Upper Wenatchee Valley Corridor Study with the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council.
Link is paying for the estimated $2,793,365 and the city will reimburse Link Transit $250,000.
Before the project, the Link Transit busses used the Icicle Qwik Stop store property to turn around. The store owners asked Link Transit to discontinue using their space earlier this year.
"This has long been a problematic location for us to maneuver a 40-foot bus through," Gabby Walker, Link's operations manager wrote in the release. "With an abundance of customer traffic through there, including RV's, boats, and pedestrians, it was not an ideal situation for our operators."
