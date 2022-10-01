WENATCHEE — After rejecting a proposal for a $2,500 retention bonus and $2,000 hiring bonus for employees in August, the Link Transit Board of Directors last week approved a total $1,200 “retention incentive” spread across three months.
The bonus is meant to “recognize our employees’ hard work to support our community’s growing needs,” according to a memo sent to staff on Sept. 21.
The Board of Directors unanimously approved the bonus Sept. 20. The item was added to the agenda just before the meeting so the board could vote on it.
The total $1,200 retainment bonus applies to all non-union employees who worked, are available to work, or are on approved leaves from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.
Link Transit is bargaining with the union to see if union-represented employees also will see a bonus, according to the Link Transit memo.
Some Link Transit employees and members of the public spoke in support of bonuses and wage reviews at the Sept. 20 board meeting.
Jose Cuevas, a 15-year Link employee, spoke in favor of the bonuses, especially now with inflation raising the cost of necessities.
“I want to see if I can tell my kids that there’s going to be cereal this morning, and I’m going to pay for the lights next month and the water,” Cuevas said. “The money is not coming out of your pockets. If Link Transit has the money, it will be a wonderful gift for us. We do need it.”
A month ago, Link’s board rejected a motion to approve the retention and hiring bonuses by a 5-4 vote.
Several board members argued that the bonuses would not solve the ongoing bus operator staffing gaps and suggested looking instead at how to better address the issue.
Link Transit’s bus driver shortage continues.
“It is a challenging time to recruit, and folks are working seven days a week,” said one Link Transit staff member at last week’s meeting. “We’re short handed, ... so it’s just a challenging time.”
Link Transit now has 82 full-time operators, down from 83 in August. As of last week, of those 82, five were out on extended absences and two were in training, leaving just 75 able to drive.
To address the ongoing shortage, service is being reduced or cut on several bus routes. The changes take effect Oct. 3 through Jan. 2.
Service on routes 20 (Orondo/Chelan Falls), 26 (Ardenvoir), 32 (Leavenworth — Sleeping Lady), 34 (Leavenworth — Ski Hill) is being suspended.
Routes 3 (Central Washington Hospital/ Saddle Rock Trailhead), 4 (Pybus/Wenatchee Valley College), 5 (Orondo/Cherry and Western to Walmart), 9 (South Wenatchee) will see a reduction in weekday service going from every 30 minutes to every hour.
Another three routes — 4, 7, 9 — are being rerouted. The board approved the changes at the August meeting.
Richard DeRock, Link Transit general manager, explained in detail at the August meeting that part of the problem is a huge number of staff are working overtime due to the shortage of bus operators.
And with seasonal service to Mission Ridge being added during winter, there will not be enough time to give people the required time off to begin that service.
