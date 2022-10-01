WENATCHEE — After rejecting a proposal for a $2,500 retention bonus and $2,000 hiring bonus for employees in August, the Link Transit Board of Directors last week approved a total $1,200 “retention incentive” spread across three months.

The bonus is meant to “recognize our employees’ hard work to support our community’s growing needs,” according to a memo sent to staff on Sept. 21.



