CASHMERE — The Link Transit Board of Directors authorized staff to negotiate the purchase of 2.6 acres outside the city of Cashmere to use as a park and ride lot.
The property is located along Highway 2 near the roundabout leading up to the new West Cashmere Bridge.
The asking price for the lot is at $7 per square foot, and staff is not to exceed $800,000 in purchasing the lot, according to a Link Transit staff report presented to the Board of Directors at the monthly meeting Sept. 20.
If the lot is purchased next year, the funds would come out of Link Transit’s 2023 capital budget. If purchased in 2022, the capital budget budget has funds available from other projects not completed this year, according to the Link Transit staff report.
The Jones Fruit & Produce Inc. company has owned the lot since 2008, according to the assessor’s website.
Purchasing this lot serves as part of Link Transit’s long-term vision for acomprehensive, high-quality transit system serving Highway 2, according to a Link Transit staff report.
Link Transit, established in 1989, is the public transit system for Chelan and Douglas counties. It currently offers zero-fare rides on its buses.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone