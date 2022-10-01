CASHMERE — The Link Transit Board of Directors authorized staff to negotiate the purchase of 2.6 acres outside the city of Cashmere to use as a park and ride lot.

The property is located along Highway 2 near the roundabout leading up to the new West Cashmere Bridge.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?