WENATCHEE — Wenatchee wants a bigger say in how Link Transit operates.
"For (Rock Island) and the city of Wenatchee to have the same vote when I’ve got 35,000 people and you’ve got 2,000 people," Mayor Frank Kuntz said during a Link meeting last week, ... "this might be the right time to have that discussion if there was a way to make at least the urban area have more of a say where most of the bus stops are going."
The mayor's proposal was rejected by the board which voted 10-4 to retain its board structure.
Link Transit's service currently is "reasonably balanced," according to Richard DeRock, Link Transit general manager. In term of bus coverage, about 60% of Link Transit's service is urban versus 40% rural, he said.
DeRock said several large counties, with populations more than 400,000, have population-based boards, like Pierce, Clark and Spokane counties. But no rural county in the state below a population of 400,000 has shifted to a population model yet, only considered it.
Currently, the Link Transit board of directors has 12 voting members, one representative from each major city in Chelan and Douglas counties — Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Chelan, Rock Island, Waterville, Entiat, Cashmere and Leavenworth — and two commissioners from each county.
Elected representatives from across the two counties formed the special multijurisdictional board and met Oct. 18 to vote on what the structure may look like. This includes people who are not part of the Link Transit Board of Directors like Kuntz and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford.
Kuntz also said he felt that this current board sometimes did not believe in the mission of the organization. According to Link Transit's website, the mission is to "provide safe, reliable and efficient public transportation services that promote access to destinations and quality of life."
He did not specify what members of the board he thought sometimes did not believe in the mission of the organization.
But Kuntz did point out how he would have voted differently from the board on issues including pay increases, Sunday service and other expansion plans the current board has shut down.
"I want to make sure that the board members ... believe in Link Transit, believe in its mission, believe in all the things that it's doing that are great for our community."
Many board members expressed their disagreement with Kuntz's evaluation, saying they could not recall a time when the board had a conflict with city representatives when decision making.
Dan Sutton, Douglas County commissioner, said he felt concerned about any single entity that would have potential influence over where project expenditures were directed if they held a majority.
Kuntz clarified that all he was looking for was having three members on the board instead of the one the city currently has.
Sutton said there is a "certain elegance" to having all the cities having equal representation on the board and compared it to "David and Goliath."
The other board members also attested to the benefit of keeping representation equal since the board represents the region — which includes all of Chelan County and part of Douglas County — rather than prioritizing certain population centers.
Crawford also wanted to see some change to the board and suggested instead to reduce the number of county commissioners on the board from two to one since population did not matter.
Several other board members disagreed and felt that it was not wise changing something that already worked.
