WENATCHEE — Link Transit will start expanding its weekend service starting in July, but the full planned expansion is likely to take two years because of the economic slowdown.
Voters in Chelan and Douglas counties approved a sales tax increase in 2019 — a 0.1% boost in 2020 and another 0.1% hike in 2022 — estimated at the time to raise about $3.56 million a year. The plan was to use the additional revenue to expand transit service starting this year.
The agency still plans to fully carry out its expansion, but for now it will deliver on about 25% of the plan, according to a Link Transit news release. The rest will roll out in the next two years, as revenues allow.
Starting July 6, several routes will be adjusted, in some cases with weekday trips added. Several others will have trips restored.
Three routes, starting July 11, will have new Saturday service, said Link Transit spokesman Eric West, including:
- Route 11 in East Wenatchee
- Route 25 in Waterville
- Route 24 in Malaga
Nine routes, starting July 12, also will get Sunday service, West said.
Saturday service would have expanded dramatically in the original plan, West said, which also called for adding about 23 new positions. It is not clear how many of those will be filled with the limited expansion.
The organization expects about a 25% reduction in sales tax revenue, due to COVID-19. Sales tax revenue makes up 82% of the agency’s budget, which was set at $21.8 million for 2020.
In early May, the agency received $7 million from the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to support its budget.