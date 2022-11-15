WENATCHEE — Most creative, most delicious-looking, largest structure and most festive are the categories of this year’s Link Transit Gingerbread Bus Building Competition.
The first 100 participants to present their gingerbread contest entry in Link Transit’s festive competition between 10 and 11 a.m. Dec. 3 will win a free family entry to the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center’s Holiday Family Fun Day event that day.
Competitors will have a chance to earn a prize in Link’s annual gingerbread bus build contest. Landscapes and cityscapes showcasing a Link Transit vehicle and reflecting Link’s service area are strongly encouraged, according to a Link Transit news release.
Extra points will be awarded to entrants who include a photo of themselves riding a Link bus with their entry.
The entries must be constructed from gingerbread, or graham crackers, candy and icing.
People can get started with a free Link Transit gingerbread kit of graham crackers, candies and icing available while supplies last. The kits can be picked up at Link Transit’s Columbia Station 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 20, according to the news release.
