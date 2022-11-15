WENATCHEE — Most creative, most delicious-looking, largest structure and most festive are the categories of this year’s Link Transit Gingerbread Bus Building Competition.

The first 100 participants to present their gingerbread contest entry in Link Transit’s festive competition between 10 and 11 a.m. Dec. 3 will win a free family entry to the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center’s Holiday Family Fun Day event that day.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

