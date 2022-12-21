WENATCHEE — Link Transit announced some changes to several Wenatchee Valley routes to take effect Jan. 2.
According to a Link Transit news release, the changes include:
Route 2: Bus travels south on Highline Drive in East Wenatchee to the roundabout at 3rd Street and then returns northbound. Additional minor timing changes made, as well.
Route 7: Two minutes of travel time added, with departure times changed at some timepoints.
Route 8/18: Afternoon times are not at consistent intervals to account for variations in travel times due to traffic fluctuations. Several minor schedule adjustments were also made during other times of day.
Route 22: The 5:30 p.m. departure from Columbia Station changes to 5:40 p.m. The 6:24 p.m. inbound trip to Columbia Station changes to 6:34 p.m, and the 7:25 p.m. outbound trip changes to 7:30 p.m.
Route 28: The 5:15 p.m. departure from Columbia Station shifts to 5 p.m. And the 6:25 p.m. outbound departure changes to 6:35 p.m.
Some bus stop changes are also coming in January.
Route 22’s inbound and outbound stops at Smallwood’s Harvest in Peshastin and the stops east of Prey’s Fruit Barn will be removed. And on Route 28, the bus stop on Technology Center Way has been moved to the new connector street, west of Chester Kimm Road.
Find the rest of the changes, specific times and the new schedule book at wwrld.us/routes. The new schedule books are also available on Link Buses and at Columbia Station.
For more information, contact Link Transit at 509-662-1155.
Several route changes and cancellations took effect in October due to an ongoing shortage of available bus operators. Those changes and cancellations are due to be reverted on Jan. 2.
Beginning in October, service on routes 20 (Orondo/Chelan Falls), 26 (Ardenvoir), 32 (Leavenworth — Sleeping Lady), 34 (Leavenworth — Ski Hill).
Routes 3 (Central Washington Hospital/Saddle Rock Trailhead), 4 (Pybus Public Market/Wenatchee Valley College), 5 (Orondo Avenue/Cherry Street and Western to Walmart), 9 (South Wenatchee) also saw a reduction in weekday service going from every 30 minutes to every hour.
And routes 4, 7 and 9 were also rerouted in October.
