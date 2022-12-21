WENATCHEE — Link Transit announced some changes to several Wenatchee Valley routes to take effect Jan. 2.
According to a Link Transit news release, the changes include:
Some bus stop changes are also coming in January.
Route 22’s inbound and outbound stops at Smallwood’s Harvest in Peshastin and the stops east of Prey’s Fruit Barn will be removed. And on Route 28, the bus stop on Technology Center Way has been moved to the new connector street, west of Chester Kimm Road.
Find the rest of the changes, specific times and the new schedule book at wwrld.us/routes. The new schedule books are also available on Link Buses and at Columbia Station.
For more information, contact Link Transit at 509-662-1155.
Several route changes and cancellations took effect in October due to an ongoing shortage of available bus operators.
Those changes and cancellations were due to be reverted on Jan. 2 if Link transit had enough drivers, said Eric West, Link Transit spokesperson, in an email. But due to the ongoing shortage of bus operators, these service suspensions will continue until further notice.
Routes 20 (Orondo/Chelan Falls), 26 (Ardenvoir), 32 (Leavenworth — Sleeping Lady), 34 (Leavenworth — Ski Hill) were suspended.
Routes 3 (Central Washington Hospital/Saddle Rock Trailhead), 4 (Pybus Public Market/Wenatchee Valley College), 5 (Orondo Avenue/Cherry Street and Western to Walmart), 9 (South Wenatchee) also saw a reduction in weekday service going from every 30 minutes to every hour.
And routes 4, 7 and 9 were also rerouted in October.
A previous version of this story and headline incorrectly stated that several route changes and suspensions that took effect in October would be reinstated Jan. 2.
Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179
World staff writer
