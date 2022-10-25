WENATCHEE — Link Transit could spend approximately $50,000 more than originally estimated on a redesign of its administrative offices and bus station in Wenatchee.

After further discussion with the engineering firm in charge of the first phase of the redesign, the initial $150,000 estimate has increased to $199,789. The Link Board approved the change at its Oct. 18 meeting.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?