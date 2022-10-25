WENATCHEE — Link Transit could spend approximately $50,000 more than originally estimated on a redesign of its administrative offices and bus station in Wenatchee.
After further discussion with the engineering firm in charge of the first phase of the redesign, the initial $150,000 estimate has increased to $199,789. The Link Board approved the change at its Oct. 18 meeting.
This first phase includes additional space for administrative staff and for additional bus parking, including electrical charging capabilities at the operation and maintenance base at Columbia Station, according to the Link Transit staff's report.
The original base was built in 1999, and this redesign is meant to serve the organization for the next 20 years, according to a Link Transit staff member.
The board also received an update regarding its shortage of bus operators at last week's meeting.
Link Transit is up two more bus operators over the September count, now with 77 full-time operators available to drive. But the organization is still "right on that knife's edge" according to Richard DeRock, Link Transit general manager.
In August, the organization was short six full-time operators which resulted in a string of cuts and reductions to some of Link Transit's routes. The small addition to its active roster of available operators is something good and they will take what they get, a Link Transit staff member said.
