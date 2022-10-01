WENATCHEE — Link Transit is reviving its Rideshare program, but first must find 10 vans to buy.
The program brings together groups of three or more people commuting together to work and back using a Link Transit-owned vehicle. The commuters do the driving. It’s an option for working community members who are not served by Link Transit’s fixed routes.
Each participant in a Rideshare group pays a monthly fee. Link Transit would pay for fuel, provide insurance, maintain the vehicle in-house, offer potential roadside assistance and guarantee a ride home, according to a Link Transit staff member.
This program was first introduced in Link Transit in 2005 and had two active Rideshare groups.
But the fare structure at the time and the lack of a staff member dedicated to the program made it difficult to attract additional groups, according to a Link Transit staff report.
Several employers, including Douglas County PUD and Confluence Health, have expressed interest in the program and some others have already agreed to be part of the program as soon as vehicles are available, a Link staff member reported to the board during last week’s meeting
Finding those vehicles might be a challenge, said Link General Manager Richard DeRock.
DeRock said that while looking to replace their marketing vehicle earlier this year, he saw 11 Ford transit vans sitting in a parking lot at a Ford dealership. All had been sold by the time he inquired about them.
Other dealers have indicated hey might have vehicles sometime in the first quarter of 2023.
To help speed the process, Link’s board authorized staff to waive the formal sealed bidding process to purchase the vehicles and instead use their “best professional judgement” in purchasing the vehicles.
The motion approved unanimously Sept. 20 at the monthly board meeting allows staff to buy up to 10 Rideshare vehicles for a price not to exceed $500,000.
