WENATCHEE — Link Transit is reviving its Rideshare program, but first must find 10 vans to buy.

The program brings together groups of three or more people commuting together to work and back using a Link Transit-owned vehicle. The commuters do the driving. It’s an option for working community members who are not served by Link Transit’s fixed routes.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?