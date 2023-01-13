FILE PHOTO: Lisa Marie Presley attends the handprints ceremony for Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, Riley Keough, Finley and Harper Lockwood at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu/FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO: Singer Lisa Marie Presley appears as a guest on 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno' at the NBC studios in Burbank, California with host Leno (R) May 1, 2003. Presley is the only child of the late singer Elvis Presley. Presley, who is promoting her new album 'To Whom It May Concern' performed on the show. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO: Actor Nicolas Cage arrives with girlfriend Lisa Marie Presley at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film "Windtalkers" in Hollywood June 11, 2002. "Wintalkers" opens June 14 in the United States. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO: Popstar Michael Jackson and his bride Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson hold each others hands outside Heim Pal Children's Hospital where they distributed toys in Budapest, Hungary August 6, 1994. REUTERS/Stringer/FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO: Singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 12th Annual "An Enduring Vision" benefit gala at Cipriani in New York City, U.S. October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/FILE PHOTO
Singer Lisa Marie Presley appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC studios in Burbank, California, on May 1, 2003.
Reuters/Fred Prouser/File photo
FILE PHOTO: Music recording artist Lisa Marie Presley poses for a portrait in West Hollywood, California May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/FILE PHOTO
Mario Anzuoni
FILE PHOTO: Singer Lisa Marie Presley poses at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Hollywood, California, U.S. May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
MARIO ANZUONI
RINGO CHIU
FILE PHOTO: Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley stare into each other's eyes at the 11th Annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S. September 8, 1994. REUTERS/Mark Cardwell/FILE PHOTO
MARK CARDWELL
Fred Prouser
FILE PHOTO: Lisa Marie Presley and her mother Priscilla Presley place their handprints in cement at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu/FILE PHOTO
RINGO CHIU
Reuters Photographer
Stringer .
LOS ANGELES — Singer Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," a representative for her daughter said on Friday.
Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home.
Two days earlier, she had appeared with her mother Priscilla Presley at the Golden Globe Awards, where actor Austin Butler won the best actor award for portraying her father in the film "Elvis" and paid tribute to the two women by saying "I love you, forever."
"Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," said a representative for her daughter Riley Keough, an actress.
Benjamin Keough died in 2020 at age 27, a death ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County coroner. Lisa Marie Presley remembered her son in an essay for People magazine earlier this year that she posted on Instagram, calling herself "destroyed" by his death.
As the only daughter of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie became the owner of her father's Graceland mansion, a popular tourist attraction in the city. She was nine years old when Elvis died there of heart failure in August 1977 at the age of 42.
Elvis Presley and other members of his family are buried at Graceland's Meditation Garden.
Tributes to Lisa Marie Presley continued to pour in on Friday.
"Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace," "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann said on Instagram. "Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world."
In the celebrity spotlight since her birth, Lisa Marie's own music career began with a 2003 debut album "To Whom It May Concern." It was followed by 2005's "Now What," and both hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart. A third album, "Storm and Grace," was released in 2012. Singer Billy Idol posted a picture of them together on Twitter and said she had been "very loving 2 me" and that "in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special."
Lisa Marie Presley is survived by her mother, daughter Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood.
