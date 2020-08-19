WALLA WALLA — "In times of trouble, look for the helpers. They are always there." — Fred "Mr." Rogers
The fact there's an absence of lights (and cameras) because of the coronavirus quarantine has not put a damper on action at The Little Theatre of Walla Walla.
The theater's August newsletter reports small pockets of activity are taking place via family groups and small teams are cleaning and caring for and updating the site at 1130 E. Sumach St.
"During times like these, it is normal to struggle with feelings that include a loss of community and a sense of helplessness. As humans, we need to feel connected to others and empowered to take action to make things better for ourselves and those around us," said theater board co-presidents Kate Van Cleve and Robert Randall.
Among projects undertaken was refurbishment of the theater's sign at the corner of Melrose and Sumach streets. It can't be missed now as Kate, husband Chad Hulett and their daughters Bryn and Maddy brightened it up with paint and set up solar lights.
"It turned out to be more of a gift to ourselves than the theater," Kate said in the newsletter. "Feeling like we contributed reminds us that we can take positive action in our lives and in our community. We are not victims, but we have agency and efficacy. It also helped reconnect us with our theater family, knowing that we can share it with all of you."
She encourages others to gift themselves with a volunteer task at the theater. "Our experience reveals that you will be as blessed in the endeavor as the theater will be," she said.
Donations of financial help have also come in so the theater can accomplish some of the projects, such as a fire-suppression system.
Everyone involved with Little Theatre is looking forward to when productions will pick up and they will announce just as soon as that's possible.
To give theatergoers something while waiting, Managing Director Mikki Jones reports "Behind the Curtain" videos from volunteers have been posted on Little Theatre's Facebook page at ubne.ws/3kFlQHz along with "Throwback Thursdays" with photos from previous productions and the "Director Series" with behind-the-scenes information and fun stories.