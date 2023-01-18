Liv Easy Street

This photo shows the Liv Easy Street apartments at 3272 School St., in Wenatchee.

 Provided photo/Annie Hurst

WENATCHEE — Liv Easy Street apartments will have a grand opening 1-4 p.m. Friday at 3272 School St., Wenatchee.

Liv Easy Street is the third apartment complex in Wenatchee built by Weidner Apartment Homes, based out of Kirkland. Weidner also built the Riverside 9 and 600 Riverside apartment homes. Weidner also owns the Leavenworth Haus in Leavenworth.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?