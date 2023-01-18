WENATCHEE — Liv Easy Street apartments will have a grand opening 1-4 p.m. Friday at 3272 School St., Wenatchee.
Liv Easy Street is the third apartment complex in Wenatchee built by Weidner Apartment Homes, based out of Kirkland. Weidner also built the Riverside 9 and 600 Riverside apartment homes. Weidner also owns the Leavenworth Haus in Leavenworth.
Annie Hurst, community director of Liv Easy Street, said the Liv apartments will have similar floor plans, amenities, and pricing to the other Weidner Wenatchee apartments.
However, she said its location sets it apart, as it is not downtown like the other two apartment complexes in Wenatchee. Liv Easy is in a residential neighborhood for people who want a quieter location, and it has quicker access to Highway 2 for people who go to Cashmere and Leavenworth often. She also said the view of the Cascades another benefit.
The complex is set to have 156 units, with 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. There were 36 completed unit as of mid-January, said Hurst.
Hurst said another batch of 20-30 units will be completed in March, and she expects all 156 units to be ready in September.
