British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London

 Reuters/Henry Nicholls

LONDON — Liz Truss said on Thursday she would resign as British prime minister, brought down just six weeks into the job by an economic programme that roiled financial markets, pushed up living costs for voters and enraged much of her own party.

The Conservative Party, which holds a big majority in parliament and need not call a nationwide election for another two years, will elect a new leader by Oct. 28.



