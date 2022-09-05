Purchase Access

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth appointed Liz Truss as British prime minister on Tuesday, tasked with steering the country through a looming recession and energy crisis that threatens the futures of millions of households and businesses.

Truss, the fourth Conservative prime minister in six years, flew to the royal family's Scottish home to be asked by the 96-year-old monarch to form a government. She replaces Boris Johnson, who was forced to quit after three tumultuous years in power.