complex

This photo shows the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Indiana. The proposed regional sports complex includes the potential of an aquatic center.

WENATCHEE — Local stakeholders in the regional sports complex steering committee and consulting firm, BerryDunn, sketched out the regional sports complex feasibility study's next steps, including establishing its public engagement component, on Friday.

The first part of public engagement for the proposed regional sports complex is tentatively set to run from early June through the middle or end of July. 

sports court

A graphic of part of a sports complex is pictured. Hired consulting firm, BerryDunn, will use public outreach during the feasibility study to determine what a sports complex could be in Chelan and Douglas counties.


Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?