WENATCHEE — Local stakeholders in the regional sports complex steering committee and consulting firm, BerryDunn, sketched out the regional sports complex feasibility study's next steps, including establishing its public engagement component, on Friday.
The first part of public engagement for the proposed regional sports complex is tentatively set to run from early June through the middle or end of July.
"Then we can go back and change the questions for phase two (public engagement)," said Jeff Milkes, BerryDunn project manager. "For phase one at least, we're going to want to have the (public engagement) results... when we come present them (phase one) to you. We have a hard stop in there, but we continue with different questions."
According to Stacie de Mestre, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority public works and capital projects manager, phase one of the study is anticipated to be wrapped up by the end of September with the entire study completed by early February 2024. Milkes tentatively aimed to have BerryDunn start the engagement process June 12-16.
“There’s two levels of engagement: stakeholder meetings, the stakeholder meetings, and focus groups that could be upwards of 15 or 18 people at times,” Milkes said. “The stakeholders are about 30 minutes and the focus groups are an hour or maybe a little more.”
More on the proposed regional sports complex
"We want to get some of the general public, but we really want to target targeted groups out here," Milkes said.
According to steering committee documents, some targeted groups include soccer and sports athletics associations, aquatic teams, local municipalities' parks and recreation staff, school districts, nonprofits and advocates for people with disabilities.
A project website, referred to as a “social pinpoint site,” by BerryDunn consultant, Hibah Salah, will also be used as a tool to “maximize participation” for community information gathering. The roll out date for the site wasn’t established during the meeting, but the site could stay live for the entirety of the project with updates on public meetings for the project.
“The social pinpoint site is very interactive,” Milkes said. “This person coming on (the site) has $200 to spend and we can figure out what their priorities are. Maybe they want educational programming and they only want to spend $41 out of $200 on that. They can go through and do things like that. There’s interactive maps where you can comment down and talk about it. The site will be successful based on the amount of promotion that happens from us.”
Local stakeholders stressed the need to envelope the LatinX community into the outreach process, including website accessibility. According to Salah, the site will be translatable, particularly for the region’s Spanish speaking population, and marketing for the site can also be offered in Spanish to reach the Spanish demographic community, “making sure they’re part of the comments and the feedback we’re receiving.”
Meeting attendees also discussed next steps for the firm to identify the economic driver for the facility, take inventory stock of what the community already has to support regional sports tourism and find what is feasible for both local population daily use while simultaneously raking in tourism for competitive regional sports.
“We want whatever we have decided we want to build to complement other things we already have in place," said East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford. "You guys (BerryDunn) may come back to us and say you guys have these amazing facilities that are in Cashmere. That’s great, keep those going, if you could just a few miles away add this (complex) because if they complement each other you could have competitions where you can go back and forth.”
BerryDunn was selected in April for the study. Douglas County, Chelan County, the Greater Wenatchee Public Facilities District, the city of East Wenatchee and the city of Wenatchee are locked into an interlocal agreement to chip in for the feasibility study at roughly $299,000.
“The conversation of us getting together started around pool discussions, because Wenatchee has a pool that is probably nearing the end of its life. Not just leisurely pools, but also for competitive swimming opportunities,” Crawford said. “The conversation then evolved into, we know there’s other facilities that are aging out or stressed or if we have enough… included everything from soccer fields to basketball courts.”
The proposed regional sports complex was a brainchild of county, regional port, sports and other local officials. The idea, which was initially framed as a regional aquatic center, officially sprouted in 2022 when local officials, including Sen. Brad Hawkins, began to congregate and discuss the potential future of a regional complex.
Hawkins’ Senate Bill 5001 that takes effect July 23 allows the formation of a second public facilities district to use sales tax to fund the development of a complex — with voter approval.