Boxes of Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray are available for those in need at Alano Club at 213 N. Chelan Ave. The nasal spray is used to help reverse the lethal effects of an opioid overdose.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

NCW — Fentanyl has infiltrated Chelan and Douglas counties, mirroring on a smaller scale the nationwide drug crisis.

Columbia River Drug Task Force cleaned out over 42,000 fentanyl pills from the community in 2022, Chelan County coroner Wayne Harris reported 19 fentanyl deaths, Douglas County coroner Tanner Bateman reported three fentanyl deaths in 2022. And in November and December, the drug task force jailed five suspected fentanyl dealers from the same drug trafficking organization.



