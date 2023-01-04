NCW — Fentanyl has infiltrated Chelan and Douglas counties, mirroring on a smaller scale the nationwide drug crisis.
Columbia River Drug Task Force cleaned out over 42,000 fentanyl pills from the community in 2022, Chelan County coroner Wayne Harris reported 19 fentanyl deaths, Douglas County coroner Tanner Bateman reported three fentanyl deaths in 2022. And in November and December, the drug task force jailed five suspected fentanyl dealers from the same drug trafficking organization.
“The new drug of choice in our Valley, and probably everywhere else, is fentanyl,” said Billye Tollackson, Chelan County Regional Justice Center (CCRJC) healthcare manager and registered nurse.
Local entities, including Eastmont School District, have issued warnings and implemented proactive measures to combat the drug and its potential lethal consequences. Eastmont School District issued a request for parents to talk to their children about the dangers of drug abuse in December. According to the ESD notice, Eastmont schools have Naloxone (or Narcan), a nasal spray to reverse an overdose, on hand.
In November, the drug task force alerted Chelan and Douglas county residents of the possibility of the drug disguised as rainbow pills.
“It’s been the last two years, probably 2020, (that) we’ve seen fentanyl make its way specifically into the Wenatchee Valley,” said Chris Foreman, CRDTF commander. “When opiates came into the Valley, we saw an uptick in property theft, whether that would be retail, vehicle prowl or burglaries. These addicts are trying to prevent themselves from getting sick so they’re going out and committing crimes and stealing things and either giving those directly to drug dealers for payment or going out and selling them for quick cash. Same thing is happening with fentanyl.”
According to Foreman, heroin is less common, “basically nonexistent” currently, and users have turned to synthetic fentanyl pills, because it’s much more potent.
The drug task force, consisting of East Wenatchee police, Wenatchee police, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, works with the prosecutor’s offices in both counties and in conjunction with a federal counterpart, Homeland Security Investigations.
“We, as a group, have really made it a priority to target and go after fentanyl dealers in the Wenatchee Valley,” said Foreman. “Working with our federal counterparts to take those cases federal when it’s appropriate. Roughly 4,000 pills will get you a minimum of five years of federal time.”
Helping hands
Shawn Arington with Lighthouse Christian Ministries works with recovering addicts and noted that he’s observed the start of the addiction to fentanyl often traces back to a prescription medication prescribed by a doctor.
“I’ve encountered more people in this community dying from fentanyl that are housed and have jobs than I do on the streets,” said Arington. “It’s a $5 high, the cheapest high out there in years. It’s Russian roulette every time you hit it.”
The North Central Accountable Community of Health, in coordination with other partners, installed a vending machine stocked with Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray (brand name: Narcan), which reverses an opioid overdose, at the Alano Club of Wenatchee in November 2021. People can often overdose because fentanyl will stop the heart and stop the person’s breathing, said Foreman.
Recovery Navigators, a statewide program to provide assistance for substance abuse, will drive Chelan and Douglas county residents to a detox facility outside of the area since Wenatchee doesn’t currently have a facility. When a person is detoxing from fentanyl, “Their pain receptors are screaming at them… (because) they haven’t felt anything in so long because of the opioid,” said Arington.
Detoxing in jail
A ripple effect from fentanyl use in the community has seeped into the regional jail as “its number one problem,” said CCRJC director Chris Sharp — not by smuggling, but in the form of inmates struggling with the detox from fentanyl. Tollackson said 90% of CCRJC inmates who indicate drug use on intake forms have fentanyl and methamphetamine in their systems.
“(Of the) arrests the drug task force has made this year; (these) addicts have said they’re using between 20-30 pills a day,” said Foreman.
Foreman said a newer trend is cartels lacing fentanyl with other drugs, like cocaine and meth. Due to the drug’s ability to be embedded into other street drugs, drug users are not always knowingly ingesting fentanyl, according to Sharp.
“The problem with fentanyl… with our individuals that are habitual drug users; almost all of the drugs today, we’re told, whether it’s cocaine or meth or heroin, they have a small trace of fentanyl,” said Sharp. “So these drug users that are using on a frequent basis have some sort of fentanyl baseline in their system. Some of them don’t even know it.”
According to Sharp, the jail started to distinguish fentanyl’s presence two years ago and Tollackson added, it’s not uncommon to have 10 individuals going through a detox at a time. Tollackson and Sharp echoed each other that fentanyl is the worst withdrawal they’ve observed, including in comparison to heroin withdrawal, and 20-50-year drug users have reported it as the worst detox they’d ever endured.
“When fentanyl came around… mixed in meth, heroin, even synthetic marijuana… we started noticing the detox was different,” said Sharp. “It was taking them longer (to recover) and ‘Oh my gosh, they’re pale, they have no color.’ These people couldn’t even sit up. They almost looked like, to me, they’re on their last legs of life.”
According to Tollackson, fentanyl detox symptoms start to appear typically 12-24 hours after last use and begin as watery eyes, runny nose, headaches, sweats, chills and insomnia. These symptoms morph into nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps and vomiting, which leads to severe dehydration. CCRJC staff provide a pitcher of Gatorade per meal to alleviate dehydration.
“It’s a terrible experience for the people. Obviously they’ve done it to themselves, but when they come to jail, they become the jail’s responsibility,” said Sharp. “(We want) to make their stay as best as possible for their healthcare needs. A lot of these individuals don’t take care of themselves on the outside, but when they come in here, it’s our duty to care for them.”
The detoxes have been a catalyst for changes in the jail’s operations. These changes have included additional cameras to have continued surveillance on inmates undergoing detox and added measures for treatment protocol, including dedicating a nurse to the detox unit for an entire shift. CCRJC has added urine test kits specific to identify fentanyl to its inventory, which Sharp adds, costs a lot of money per kit.
The detox process has caused the jail to also increase its suicide watch because “the detox is so bad, so painful, often times some of these individuals end up on suicide watch because they want to kill themselves,” said Sharp. On the way out of CCRJC, inmates are offered an injection of Vivitrol, which is medication meant to prevent a relapse after detoxification, said Tollackson.
“It isn’t just the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, this is a nationwide crisis,” said Sharp.
Anyone in need of substance abuse assistance, can contact Recovery Navigators: (509) 715-3108.