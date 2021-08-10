WENATCHEE — Some local health officials and providers say they support Gov. Jay Inslee’s most recent mandate that state workers and private health care workers be vaccinated.
Inslee’s new vaccine mandate, announced Monday, requires that the 60,000 or so state workers and 400,000 licensed health care providers in the state be fully vaccinated by Oct. 8.
This is a public health measure, said Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Luke Davies.
“People who are vaccinated and have contracted the delta variant spread it less,” Davies said at a Tuesday press conference at the Town Toyota Center. “It’s really important that we do this together. We are trying to prevent the variant from spreading even within our hospitals.”
Confluence Health, the region’s largest health care provider with facilities from Moses Lake to Oroville, will be requiring all of its staff, regardless of work location or role, to be vaccinated in accordance with the governor’s mandate, said Andrew Canning, Confluence Health spokesperson.
“It has never been more critical than right now to confront the COVID-19 pandemic with every tool we have,” Canning said. “The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be the safest, most effective way to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 and to minimize illness if it is contracted.”
As of Tuesday, 72% of Confluence Health’s 4,400 employees are fully vaccinated. And about 94% of its 300 physicians are fully vaccinated, Canning said.
Confluence Health is still working on what exemptions may look like and expects to share them with staff by the end of the week, he said.
Columbia Valley Community Health, which has facilities in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Chelan, is also supportive of the governor’s mandate.
“In fact, we were already working on steps to mandate our staff to get the vaccine,” said Manuel Navarro, CVCH chief operating officer. “It’s the right thing to do.”
About 84% of its total 300-person staff and all 25 or so doctors are fully vaccinated, Navarro said. CVCH will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on exemptions.
People who may be at risk of an adverse reaction because of an allergy to one of the vaccine’s components or a medical condition may be exempt, according to the CDC.
Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay said he thinks that the governor’s mandate may push away employees in smaller communities and jeopardize people’s options.
Elected officials, boards and commissions, K-12 and higher education schools do not fall under the governor’s mandate.
Navarro said that while it may be difficult to lose people if they choose leave because they do not want to be vaccinated, it is the best thing for the wellness and safety of the community.
“We’re prepared to meet those challenges if they come,” Navarro said.
At Confluence Health’s Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, 26 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 18 patients listed on Friday. Five patients were in the intensive care unit as of Tuesday morning, Davies said.
COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly grow in Chelan and Douglas counties due to the delta variant.
The 14-day COVID-19 rate was 61.51 per 100,000 in Chelan County on July 5, the lowest rate for the county in 2021, according to the state Department Health. As of last week, the health district reported 424.3 per 100,000 new cases in the last 14 days.
In Douglas County, the rate is even higher with 445.7 per 100,000 new cases in the last 14 days, according to health district data.
The health district recommends that the public vaccinate as soon as possible if they haven’t already. In the last few weeks, the health district has seen an increase in vaccinations, weekly numbers going from 400 to around 600, Davies said.
“If people are reluctant, they’ve had barriers, or they’ve been wondering about it, now is the time to do it,” he said.
People should also continue to mask and socially distance in indoor public settings, according to Davies.
And if people have COVID symptoms, Davies said that they should call their local health care facility before seeking in-person treatment.
“We’re seeing hospitalizations across the state at the highest level they have been in 2021,” he said. “There are very few beds available. It’s important that you call before you go.”
Between July 21 and Aug. 3, 1,206 people were admitted to the hospital across the state, up from 452 hospitalizations between June 23 to July 6. according to state Department of Health data.