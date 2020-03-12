WENATCHEE — Known for her swims along the Wenatchee River, a local moose looks to be settling in for her second summer. She often spends her time on the island between Wenatchee Confluence State Park and the Horan Natural Area.
Staci Lehman, with Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife public affairs, said the department does not know exactly where the moose came from.
“She’s moved around,” said Lehman. Moose do move along after a while, but she could stay, too.
Right now, officials are just monitoring the area. As long as there is not an issue, Fish and Wildlife will not step in, she said.
At this point, Lehman is not aware of any new trail closures due to the moose, aside from annual seasonal closures.
Generally, people should keep at least 50 yards away from any wildlife, such as moose, she said. The 50 yard rule also applies to photographers.
Lehman advises people to exercise caution when in the area. “We don’t want anybody to get hurt, including her (the moose),” she said.
There have been instances where people and even animals have gotten hurt due to someone trying to take photos, she said. It is best and most respectful to stay back.
Sometimes moose will see dogs as a predator and act aggressively toward them, she said. Hikers and those walking through the area should keep their dogs on leashes.
Through-travelers should also be aware of their surroundings and try to avoid surprising a moose, which is never good, she said. If the moose does happen to react to one’s presence, it means they are too close and need to back off.
It is hard to know if the moose will stay or leave the area, she said. “At the end of the day, it’s a wild animal.”
According to a report by Wenatchee Valley Park Ranger Jose Velazquez, people have spotted the moose a couple times already this month. All of the sightings place the moose on the Wenatchee River island.