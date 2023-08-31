Americorps

AmeriCorps members learn about wildfire from National Park Service personnel. 

WENATCHEE — Local organizations and businesses came together to support the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council in welcoming three AmeriCorps members arriving soon to serve in the Wenatchee Valley.

The Community Action Council will host the AmeriCorps trio in a three-bed, one-bath house the organization owns in Chelan County.

Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council (copy)
Rick-and-Rosie-Landscape-768x403.png


Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?