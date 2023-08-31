WENATCHEE — Local organizations and businesses came together to support the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council in welcoming three AmeriCorps members arriving soon to serve in the Wenatchee Valley.
The Community Action Council will host the AmeriCorps trio in a three-bed, one-bath house the organization owns in Chelan County.
Executive director, Alan Walker said in an email to the Wenatchee World the Community Action Council has around 20 AmeriCorps members for around 10 and a half months to serve at a variety of nonprofits, education, and health-related organizations.
Most are local but some are from other parts of the country and typically find their own housing, Walker said. This will be the first time the Community Action Council has a house for members to live in, Walker said.
The property needed some fixing up and local organizations and businesses stepped in to lend a hand. The Floor Factory donated new flooring, and Stan's Merry Mart donated paint, Walker said. Local Rotary Clubs painted the exterior of the house and provided an HVAC system and a new roof.
“The support from area Rotary Clubs (Lake Chelan, East Wenatchee Sunrise, Confluence, Wenatchee, and Wenatchee Sunrise), Stan’s Hardware, Floor Factory, and many individuals has been amazing,” Walker said. “The people who serve in AmeriCorps do so to improve the lives of our neighbors, many come who have never been to our region, or even the state. Showing them our community is here to support their term of service and express our appreciation through this act of kindness speaks to who we are as a community.”
AmeriCorps is an independent government agency established by former President Bill Clinton in 1993 that engages more than five million Americans in service through a variety of stipended volunteer work programs in many sectors. To learn more, visit americorps.gov.
