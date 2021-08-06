Casey Blaufuss ducks under an irrigation water supply pipe in 2019 as he carries parts to a rebuilt 1,250-horsepower motor. The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is in the process of receiving a title transfer from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
WENATCHEE — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation notified Congress Thursday of its intent to transfer ownership to the Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District (GWID).
The title transfer will allow the district to pursue new projects and speed up permitting, said Mike Miller, the manager of GWID, which covers the upper bench in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing and Howard Flats.
The title transfer is the result of over five years of work between the district and local, state and national leaders.
“This is a big win for the Local water users and communities that receive water from Greater Wenatchee Irrigation,” Miller said, adding that it will not disrupt service.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, who worked on the transfer, agreed. “This title transfer is a major win because it enables the management of GWID’s water supplies to be handled by those who know our needs best — those who live, work and farm right here in our communities,” he said in a press release.
Increased development over the years meant the Bureau was buried in work and couldn’t meet deadlines for managing easements and other on-the-ground work, according to Miller. As federal requirements increased, he said local Bureau staff dwindled and permitting became a three-year process that held up development.
As local leaders and the GWID worked on making the process more efficient, Miller said it became clear the solution was local control.
“Not to say that the Bureau wasn't doing their job, but there are no boots on the ground here,” Miller said. “This just paves the way that we can continue doing the job that we've done. We just don't have to go to D.C. to ask for funding or we don't have to go to D.C. to say, ‘Hey, we've had an encroachment, can you help us with it?’ Now we can just deal with that and be done.”
He added federal debt from when the district was built by the Bureau in the ‘50s and ‘60s will now be paid in full. Under local control, the district can also apply for other funding sources that were not available under federal control, including private funding. For example, the district has been working with North Cascades Bank on a $6.2 million bond.
Miller said that the district plans on using its newfound power to replace decades old infrastructure, including a main pump station in East Wenatchee and remote-read meters.
“Our infrastructure is so old now that we can't get parts. We're struggling to keep things running,” Miller said. This is gonna make us more reliable.”
