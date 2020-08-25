WENATCHEE — U.S. Postal Service staff did not restart its letter-canceling machine in Wenatchee earlier this month in defiance of orders from the U.S. Postmaster General, a top postal union official says.
A Sunday Forbes online article claimed Postal Service workers in Wenatchee reconnected the machine in defiance of upper management. The district did disconnect its machine when told, said Ryan Harris, president of the Wenatchee Local American Postal Workers Union and the Washington State American Postal Workers Union.
Harris said workers reconnected them when given the OK by management in Seattle.
A spokesperson for the United States Postal Service did not return a phone call for comment.
The Wenatchee office was told to disconnect its letter-canceling machine by Aug. 15 and that it would all be shipped to Spokane for consolidation, he said. The machine takes a picture of letters, sprays a barcode on the back and the front, as well as cancels stamps so they can’t be used again.
Wenatchee is not the only branch faced with consolidation. Offices in Tacoma and Yakima also were told to disconnect their machines, he said.
On Aug. 17, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit, along with 20 other states, to stop changes to the postal service. The Postmaster General then said soon after that no changes would be made before the election in November.
“So we jump on (his announcement) progressively and get a hold of maintenance managers all throughout the Seattle District and we get the OK, Tuesday, to hook the mail machine back up,” Harris said.
A member of senior management in Seattle told the Wenatchee employees to hook everything back together, take pictures when it was reconnected and even to use overtime to get it operational, he said.
“It wasn’t just that we stood up and said, ‘Hell no, we’re not going to do it. We’re going to put it back into service, screw you.’” he said. “It wasn’t anything like that at all.”
Shortly after Wenatchee employees reinstalled their machine, though, management in Seattle received a letter from Washington, D.C., saying not to reinstall any machines that had already been unplugged, Harris said.
The argument for taking machines to Spokane is that the number of letters being mailed is down about 30% due to COVID-19, he said. Harris said while that may be true, he believes after the pandemic the amount of mail will likely return to normal.
“When the schools start sending out stuff, advertisements for the businesses are open, all that comes back, we wouldn’t have the capacity to sort all of it again,” he said.
The potential impact of losing the machine in Wenatchee is that mail being sent locally would be taken to Spokane, potentially adding a day or two to deliveries, Harris said. The goal of the postal service is to increase the delivery time from one to two days, to three to five days, he said.
“So if you mail in one of the big cities that we separate (for), they would get it the next day technically,” he said. “Where as now it would (go to) Spokane, back to us, we’d run it again so it might be three days before we even read it and four days to five days before it is delivered.”