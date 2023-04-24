WENATCHEE — Superman and a handful of Batmans chatted with about 50 local families, coming and going, weaving through the local vendors on Mission Street in Wenatchee Saturday.
The superhero T-shirt-clad folks and others were part of the local nonprofit, Community for the Advancement of Family Education's (CAFE's) Autism Awareness event. The free, superhero-themed at CAFE’s digs on Mission Street was a spin on the monthly tradition of the organization's market each month, Pachanga & Mercadito, with food and clothing distributed.
This particular event, hosted by CASA for the first time, was focused on bringing the community together to not only raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder, but also to connect resources and form a network of support for local families.
“As CAFE, our mission is to educate, promote awareness and help resolve issues or bring the resources that our community might need,” said Deysi Lucero, CAFE education coordinator. “(The event) was to raise awareness of families and youth that are having to battle finding resources, and/or making friends. (The event was also an opportunity) to find other parents to confide in.”
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can impact communication and interaction. The disorder comes with varying symptoms, such as restricted or repetitive behaviors, that can cause social, communication and behavioral challenges for people with ASD (cdc.gov), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One in 36 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, the CDC's website states.
“I think this event will be able to aid the community, knowing the CAFE and the community as one are the backbone for the families that might need somebody to lean on or a play group. Maybe some therapies they weren’t aware of,” Lucero said. “Just bringing that to light is our biggest goal.”
Folks could pile plates full of egg rolls and lo mein, as Panda Express fixings were available for attendees of the event. La Pera Radio emceed the event and provided music, while local resources, like the state's Coordinated Care insurance plan representatives, passed out flyers, serving as a resource hub for families. A bounce house kept a swarm of kids busy.
“(The event is important) because it creates awareness, especially in our culture; in our Latin culture, Hispanic culture because a lot of the time they’re very eager to say ‘Oh it’s fine,’ or ‘Oh it’ll go away,’ said Paulina Lopez, parent and attendee of the event. “I think it’s a great way to create awareness and let people know it’s (autism) very common and it’s okay. I feel like the sooner we accept it and acknowledge it, the easier it’ll be. It’s nice to see you’re not alone, because you’re not alone.”
