casa
Buy Now

A variety of tents line up, some with flyers and information for local resources, food vendors and market artisan goods for sale, at CAFE's Autism Awareness event on Mission Street Saturday. 

WENATCHEE — Superman and a handful of Batmans chatted with about 50 local families, coming and going, weaving through the local vendors on Mission Street in Wenatchee Saturday.

The superhero T-shirt-clad folks and others were part of the local nonprofit, Community for the Advancement of Family Education's (CAFE's) Autism Awareness event. The free, superhero-themed at CAFE’s digs on Mission Street was a spin on the monthly tradition of the organization's market each month, Pachanga & Mercadito, with food and clothing distributed. 



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?