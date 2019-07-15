WENATCHEE — Jenny Pratt, the longtime leader of YWCA North Central Washington, has retired.
Pratt, 55, started as development director in November 2001 and soon was promoted to executive director, a title that recently changed to CEO.
"I think the YWCA is in me forever. It's part of me, and I'm part of it," she said, adding, "It's just been a complete and utter honor to have met so many people that have come through the YWCA. That's something that I will treasure for the rest of my life."
Under Pratt's leadership, the organization has expanded its services to include emergency and transitional housing, permanent supportive housing programs, and economic empowerment and job training for women.
"The housing programs did not exist" before Pratt took over, she said. "That was something new built in the last 12 years or so, as far as the housing, transitional shelter and all of the other things that go along with that. Job training has always been something that I was proud of because it really gives people an edge. Over and above the housing, it's giving them skills to change their situation."
She also implemented the local Stand Against Racism campaign.
YWCA NCW was named Nonprofit of the Year at a 2013 Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce awards ceremony. Last year, the organization won the nonprofit category at the Wenatchee Diversity Council's Social Justice and Civil Rights Awards.
"They have some new things on the horizon, changes to the organization," Pratt said of her retirement. "It's a little sooner than I originally planned, but ... everything aligned and it seemed like the best thing for the organization and for me."
Pratt, whose last day was July 5, said she wants to spend time with her family, including her 4-year-old grandson, while taking care of herself and reflecting on the last 18 years.
Clover Simon, YWCA NCW's board chairwoman, said the board is working on a smooth transition and that she's confident the staff will help the organization continue to thrive.
"We're sad to see (Pratt) go, for sure, but excited about the future of the Y and continuing all the work we've been doing," she said.
Pratt asked people to contribute to the YWCA at ywcancw.org/donate or by mail to 212 First St., Wenatchee, WA 98801. A celebration of her time with the organization will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 on the lower level of the office.