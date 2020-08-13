EPHRATA — Bail has been set at $1.5 million for a Quincy man charged with first-degree murder.
Martin Diaz Jr., 30, was charged Thursday in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
On Tuesday evening, Quincy police officers found human remains inside a bag in Diaz’s bedroom at a home on the 700 block of Rocky Avenue, according to the Quincy Police Department. Family members had called police in part because the bag’s foul smell.
Diaz was arrested Wednesday in Moses Lake behind Big 5 Sporting Goods following a short foot chase. Diaz, who was previously convicted of two non-violent felonies, was carrying a firearm at the time of his arrest, said Capt. Ryan Green.
The identity and gender of the victim have not been determined, but the King County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to perform an autopsy on Friday, Green said. He said that sending the body to King County was the fastest option for an autopsy.
The circumstances of how the victim died have not been released and it’s unclear when the victim died.
At a preliminary appearance Thursday, Grant County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford said Diaz left his house a couple days after what Crawford described as "the event," and then fled from officers Wednesday in Moses Lake.
Diaz appeared in court via video conference from the Grant County Jail.
“He’s facing a significant — if not life in prison — prison sentence,” Crawford said.
Judge John Antosz set bail at $1.5 million and ordered Diaz to have no contact with five people. Their connection to the case was not stated. Diaz was also ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet from the Rocky Avenue home.
Diaz’s is set to be arraigned Aug. 25 in Superior Court.