EAST WENATCHEE — Time is about to run out on the person who bought a winning Lotto ticket worth $1.7 million.
The ticket, probably bought around July at Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee, will expire Jan. 11, according to the Washington Lottery.
It is rare to have a Lotto prize of this size go unclaimed, said Lottery spokesperson Belle Eliason. “Every month, we go through all the lottery tickets and see how many outstanding prizes there are. I would say almost 80% of the prizes are roughly around $10,000. It’s pretty rare to have a $1.7 million prize outstanding,” Eliason said.
Once the winning ticket is drawn, a player has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. Going back 180 days from Jan. 11 means the drawing was in July of 2020, so the ticket was likely purchased around that time.
Each month, the Lottery sends out information to encourage winners to claim their prizes.
“We usually send out information at the start of each month. For prizes expiring in January, we put that out at the end of December. Every single month we try to get the information out so people will have enough time to claim their prize,” Eliason said.
In January, $6.8 million in unclaimed Lottery prizes will expire. Most are scratch tickets. Some are fairly valuable. There are two for $420,000 and one for $120,000.
If those prizes are not claimed before they expire, there is nothing to be done.
"A lot of times, people will forget or misplace their ticket or maybe they buy a bunch and don’t think about that one," she said. "We definitely want people to redeem them. Once it’s gone, there is no way to redeem it.”