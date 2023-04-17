EAST WENATCHEE — A Rock Island man died from a gunshot after an "apparent verbal argument" that originated outside East Wenatchee Monday morning.
Around 1:18 a.m., a Douglas County deputy was flagged down by a vehicle on the 200 block of Grant Road in East Wenatchee, according to a Douglas County Sheriff's Office news release.
Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros, a 23-year-old man from Rock Island, was a passenger in that car and appeared to have a gunshot wound to his torso.
Douglas County deputies and East Wenatchee Police Department officers "provided medical care" to Mora-Ontiveros but then transported him to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee by ambulance, according to the news release.
He later died from his injuries.
Detectives learned the shooting occurred on the 10 block of South Union Avenue outside East Wenatchee due to an "apparent verbal argument," according to the news release.
Law enforcement believe this is an isolated incident and that the public is not at any risk.
Detectives are contacting witnesses and processing the crime scene with assistance of the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team.
People with any information can contact Douglas County Sheriff's Office Detective Taylor Melton at (509) 888-6822.
