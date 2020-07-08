WENATCHEE — Two Yakima men suspected in a drive-by-shooting Monday are being held on $1 million bail.
Police believe Alexander Lopez was riding in a Ford Explorer when he fired three rounds from a .223-caliber rifle into a red Honda, striking a male passenger in the lower leg, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday in Chelan County Superior Court.
Lopez, 20, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by-shooting. The driver of the Ford, Juan C. Mendoza-Rodriguez, 26, was arrested on suspicion of drive-by-shooting.
They made preliminary appearances Tuesday afternoon in superior court where bail was set at $1 million each. The Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office has until 5 p.m. Thursday to file charges.
Investigators believe there was an argument between occupants of the two vehicles about 2:45 p.m. that involved flashing gang signs, the affidavit said. The Honda began following the Ford on Douglas Street near Columbia Valley Community Health and it appeared to Ford occupants that they were reaching for something in the back of the Honda.
Lopez told police he fired a rifle at the Honda because he suspected the driver had a gun, although he never saw one, the affidavit said.
The Ford was stopped by police about 3 p.m. on North Wenatchee Avenue in the Wendy’s parking lot. Including the driver, there were six people in the Ford, the affidavit said.
Several occupants of the SUV said they were Norteño gang members from Yakima and were en route to Chelan, the affidavit said. Lopez told police he wasn’t a member, but was friends with many Norteños.
The gunshot victim was admitted to Central Washington Hospital as police were transporting the Ford occupants to the Wenatchee Police Department, the affidavit said. He was treated and released.