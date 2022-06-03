WENATCHEE — COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital have hit their highest counts since early March.
Ten patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 at Central Washington Hospital on Wednesday, up from five patients a week ago, according to Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage. No COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care unit.
The last time the count was this high was March 8 when 11 patients were hospitalized.
"Though the pandemic has drastically improved, and our inpatient numbers are not currently at a problematic level, the recent increase in the number of positives in the community is extremely concerning," said Katie Grove, Confluence Health spokesperson. "We want to encourage community members to take a COVID-19 test when they don’t feel well and stay home when sick."
Case rates have also steadily been increasing with the latest 14-day case rate at 341.95 per 100,000 in Chelan and Douglas counties as of Thursday, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District. A couple weeks ago, the case rate was 299.81 per 100,000.
