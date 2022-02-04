WENATCHEE — Ten finalists for five seats on the Chelan-Douglas Health District Health Board were announced Friday.
A decision is expected March 1.
The nominees were selected from 34 applicants on Jan. 21 by a board of health subcommittee.
The applicants were separated into three categories: health care providers, consumers of public health who have faced significant health inequities and community stakeholders.
The finalists in the health care provider category are:
- Dr. Kristen Hosey, Wenatchee Valley College public health coordinator, member of the nursing faculty and Chelan-Douglas Health District technical adviser.
- Dr. Bindu Nayak, Confluence Health endocrinologist and co-chair of the Confluence Health Equity, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council.
- Michael Peterson, toxicologist and public health scientist who works for an environmental health and risk sciences consulting firm called Gradient. He also serves on the state Governor's Industrial Safety and Health Advisory Board.
- Marissa Smith, registered nurse and infection preventionist at Columbia Valley Community Health
In the community stakeholder category:
- Alma Chacón, community activist and cofounder of CAFÉ
- Daniel Moody, Rotary club member and, according to the Chelan County news release, with a "professional history of working with disabled adults in adult family homes and convalescent settings."
- Carin Smith, veterinarian, owner of Smith Veterinary Consulting and member of the Confluence Health Foundation Board of Trustees.
- Bill Sullivan, hydrogeologist and owner of an environmental firm called American Land and Water Consulting.
In the consumer of public health services category:
- Maria Hansen, retired clerk for the Link Transit Board.
- Joseph Hunter, member of the North Central Washington Recovery Coalition and a certified recovery coach and peer counselor.
The new state law that the county commissioners make the final selection.
At the January meeting of the board of health, Overbay said they would pick two applicants from the health care provider category, another two from the community stakeholder category and one applicant from the consumer of public health group.
The members of the subcommittee who selected the ten finalists were:
- Kevin Overbay, Chelan County commissioner and chair of the board of health.
- Marc Straub, Douglas County commissioner and vice-chair of the board.
- Jill Thompson, Waterville mayor
- Jerrilea Crawford, East Wenatchee mayor.
Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator, supported the committee with some recommendations.
The new board must be in place by July 1, according to state law.