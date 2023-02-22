Gateway Apartments

The Douglas County Hearing Examiner will be reviewing an application for a multi-family apartment complex, adding 116 units in a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom dwellings. The project also includes a pool, club house, dog park, among other amenities. The project's site plan is preliminary and under review with the county.

EAST WENATCHEE — A proposal for a 116-unit, multi-family apartment complex will be considered Friday by the Douglas County Hearing Examiner.

The project is located on the corner of Grant Road and South Nile Avenue outside East Wenatchee on a 13.9-acre parcel of land. The proposed apartment complex would consist of a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom dwellings, according to the environmental checklist.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

