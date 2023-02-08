WENATCHEE — A 17-year-old boy, charged as an adult, has been sentenced to about nine years in prison for his involvement in a Wenatchee drive-by shooting that wounded a 32-year-old Wenatchee man.
Angel Lara-Sedano of Wenatchee pleaded guilty Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court to first-degree assault and tampering a witness, according to his guilty plea statement.
Judge Kristin Ferrera sentenced him to 111 months in prison and 36 months of probation.
Lara-Sedano's prison sentence falls between his standard range for first-degree assault: 102 to 136 months.
Investigators believe on Aug. 27 a Honda Accord driven by Omar Romero-Romero, 17, of East Wenatchee passed by the victim's home on South Mission Street when Lara-Sedano and Octavio M. Medina-Cuevas, 18, of Wenatchee allegedly fired at the victim, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A 14-year-old boy allegedly helped Lara-Sedano and Medina-Cuevas hide their firearms in his home after the shooting.
Ferrera also imposed two non-contact orders for Lara-Sedano: one for the victim and another for a witness.
Law enforcement believe that after the initial arrest Lara-Sedano threatened the witness for allegedly "snitching" and believed Lara-Sedano intended to kill the witness or have someone do it for him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He was charged in December with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge, however, was dropped as part of Lara-Sedano's plea agreement, along a charge of drive-by shooting charge.
Medina-Cuevas is charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. His next hearing is scheduled March 8.
Romero-Romero was charged as an adult with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting and pled not guilty in September. His next hearing is scheduled for March 6.
The 14-year-old boy's next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9. He was charged as an accomplice to the shooting, specifically with complicity to first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
