WENATCHEE — A 17-year-old boy, charged as an adult, has been sentenced to about nine years in prison for his involvement in a Wenatchee drive-by shooting that wounded a 32-year-old Wenatchee man.

Angel Lara-Sedano of Wenatchee pleaded guilty Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court to first-degree assault and tampering a witness, according to his guilty plea statement.



