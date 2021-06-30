WENATCHEE — Bail was set at $2 million on Wednesday for a man charged with murdering an 18-year-old Waterville woman and then disposing of her body in the Wenatchee foothills.
Julius James Ceballos is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with first-degree murder in the October 2019 death of Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodríguez.
Ceballos, 21, of Wenatchee was arrested in the Waterville woman’s death Tuesday and made a preliminary appearance Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court where Judge Lesley Allan set bail at $2 million.
Deputy Prosecutor Lee O’Brien told Allan when asking for the high bail amount, “the primary basis for bail is the risk that he would commit further violent offenses or continue to interfere with the administration of justice.”
The murder is believed to be gang-related and that, investigators say, Ceballos and unspecified accomplices took “considerable” measures to hide Mosqueda’s body, O’Brien said. He also noted Ceballos appears to show no remorse, saying one person told detectives that Ceballos laughed about killing Mosqueda.
A search of Wenatchee World archives showed the $2 million bail to be the highest amount set in Chelan County Superior Court in at least a decade. Bail in most murder cases has been set at $1 million.
Ceballos is scheduled to be arraigned July 14 where he’ll be formally charged.
Ceballos was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his home on the 1100 block of Kittitas Street in Wenatchee. Detectives were led to Ceballos by witnesses who knew details about the cause of death that weren't made public by investigators, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Superior Court.
Detectives believe Mosqueda was killed while attending a small party the night of Oct. 15, 2019 at a home on the 2000 block of North Wenatchee Avenue.
According to the affidavit:
Two witnesses who weren’t present at the party, but claim to have spoken with Ceballos directly about Mosqueda, told detectives that Ceballos admitted to stabbing her to death
Both told detectives that Mosqueda disrespected Ceballos’ gang and that prompted him to kill her. Both also claim to have been shown a video on Ceballos’ phone that showed the body of a woman covered in blood.
Ceballos and an unknown number of other people are alleged to have then hid her body at the top of Horse Lake Road.
The statements by the two witnesses were made to detectives during the last seven months in separate interviews.
Mosqueda’s body was discovered March 17, 2020 in a drainage less than 30 feet from on Horse Lake Road near the Sage Hills Trailhead.
An autopsy was performed March 21-23, 2020 by Dr. Richard Harruff with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. He reported Mosqueda was stabbed and shot, the affidavit said.
While detectives believe Mosqueda was killed Oct. 15, 2019 her family began to suspect something was wrong the day before.
On Oct. 14, 2019, Mosqueda’s step-father, Jose Miramontes-Carillo, reported her missing to the Wenatchee Police Department.
Mosqueda’s mother, Edith Rodríguez Chávez, told The World in March 2021 that her daughter was supposed to take a bus from Seattle to Wenatchee on Oct. 14, 2019. Mosqueda was supposed to appear at a court hearing that day.
But Mosqueda never arrived at the bus station and instead told Rodríguez by text that she’d gotten a ride with a friend. Not long after, she stopped replying to text messages.
Rodríguez and Miramontes-Carillo attended Ceballos’ preliminary hearing Wednesday.
"I feel bad,” Rodríguez said in Spanish. “I didn’t have a sense of what my reaction would be with him. I have mixed feelings because they still haven’t done justice, but I want there to be justice for my daughter.”
Ceballos said little during his appearance and remained silent when asked by Allan if he understood why he was arrested.
“What I want is for justice. He’s a bad person,” Rodríguez said. “He’s a person who doesn’t need to be out on the street.”
World staff writer Oscar Rodriguez contributed to this story.