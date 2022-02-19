WENATCHEE — Judges crowned a new royal trio for 2022 during Saturday night’s Royalty Selection Pageant at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
River Academy senior Rianne Salcido was chosen as queen for the 103rd Washington State Apple Blossom Festival. Following graduation, Salcido plans to take a gap year and travel as a missionary.
“God is so good. I don’t know how I am here in this moment,” Salcido said in an interview. “It is so humbling and crazy that I get to serve this community and be a queen.”
Presley Nelson and Ainsley Shearer, both Wenatchee High School seniors, were crowned as princesses. Both plan on majoring in psychology after graduating high school.
“I’m just so grateful that I get to do this with two girls that I’ve known for like 10 years,” Shearer said in an interview. “Just to be able to represent this place that I’ve grown up in is so wonderful.”
Nelson also expressed that she was grateful to be able to represent her community. “I’m shocked, surprised and honored,” she said in an interview. “I think that it’s going to be just an amazing experience.”
Salcido will receive a $10,000 scholarship, Shearer and Nelson will receive $5,000 scholarships and the remaining seven candidates will each receive a $1,000 scholarship. A number of other awards were also given out during the pageant.
Nelson won the Achievement Award, which recognizes outstanding GPA, school activities, clouds and school awards. The award includes a $1,000 scholarship.
Rita Escalera won the Most Photogenic Award and Most Original Speech Award, which both came with a $1,000 scholarship.
During her speech, Escalera talked about the influence her grandparents, who immigrated to the valley in 1979, have had on her life.
“I will give back to the community just as my grandparents did. They always told me to cherish my culture and to speak Spanish and to do it proudly," she said.
Escalera ended her speech by saying in Spanish and English, “And to my grandparents I say, your past has created my present and my present is your future.”
Salcido won the Community Involvement — for excelling in activities, volunteer opportunities and work experience in the community — and the Congeniality Award — which is voted on by the candidates to show their appreciation for who has shown the most kindness, friendliness and support during the pageant process. Both awards came with a $1,000 scholarship.
The Leman Johnson Award went to longtime Festival volunteer Craig Field for his longtime dedication to the Apple Blossom Festival, the Wenatchee Central Lions Club and the Wenatchee Valley community.
The 2022 royalty will spend the next few months representing the community at various luncheons, community events and out-of-town parades. They will reign over the Stemilt Grand Parade on May 7. The Apple Blossom Festival starts onApril 28. For more information, visit appleblossom.org