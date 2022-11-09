New American citizens from left, Jose' Luis Salazar Madrigal and his son Jose' Luis Salazar Luevanos, Bridgeport, and Aleks Lopez, Woodinville, take their oath Tuesday in front of onlookers during a ceremony at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center Tuesday.
Aleks Lopez, Woodinville, wipes a tear after leading new citizens in the Pledge of Allegiance during the ceremony Tuesday. Lopez moved to Washington State from Ontario, Canada 17 years, 5 months, and 23 days ago, she says. "When I came to the U.S., I fell in love with it," she says.
WENATCHEE— “We’re ready to take on the obligations of being an American citizen,” said Jose Luis Salazar Madrigal, of Bridgeport. Moments earlier on Tuesday he and his son, Jose Luis Salazar Luevanos, became U.S citizens in a naturalization ceremony with 23 others at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center.
The 25 new citizens originating from eight different countries took the Oath of Allegiance administered by the U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services. The new citizens came from Canada, India, Iraq, Italy, Laos, Mexico, Morocco, and Vietnam.
Giving congratulatory remarks were Mariah Thornock, museum executive director, and Norma Gallegos, program director of Hand in Hand Immigration Services, which helps immigrants obtain citizenship.
Salazar Luevanos said that becoming U.S. citizens was a big achievement for both him and his dad, both from Mexico. “It’s a small step on the ladder,” to opportunity and success, he said.
Both father and son credited Hand in Hand Immigration Services for giving them the assurance and confidence to go through the whole citizenship process.
Yolanda Blancas Alejandre of Wenatchee, who has lived in the United States for 30 years after immigrating from Mexico, said it was a big and special day for her. Blancas Alejandre said she told Gallegos that she wouldn’t be able to become a citizen because she was unable to read and write in English but Gallegos told her that she could do it.
When Blancas Alejandre received her certificate she cheered “¡Sí se puede!” meaning it can be done in Spanish.
Fausta Sanchez Cardona of East Wenatchee moved to Washington from Mexico 20 years ago. She describes herself as very passionate about issues that are dear to her and says she dedicates her time helping her community through volunteering.
Sanchez Cardona said the hardest part about her citizenship journey was when she needed surgery for her eye. “I was really excited to study and to learn then I couldn’t see out of one eye, it made it hard to focus and a big part of the studying is to read and write and memorize, that was the hardest part.” she said. She persevered through her challenges.
When asked if her citizenship will give her a new passion to give back to her community, Sanchez Cardona said not really. She always had that passion but, she added, “To be a citizen in this country means that we have to make sure that we all grow together, it doesn’t matter what religion or race we are, or what you believe in or what ideas you think, we have to show each other that you feel accepted, loved, that you know that you are only human, that you are unique, irreplaceable, we have to understand what happens to you can happen to me.”
