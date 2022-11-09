221109-newslocal-newcitizens 01.jpg
Buy Now

New American citizens from left, Jose' Luis Salazar Madrigal and his son Jose' Luis Salazar Luevanos, Bridgeport, and Aleks Lopez, Woodinville, take their oath Tuesday in front of onlookers during a ceremony at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center Tuesday.

WENATCHEE— “We’re ready to take on the obligations of being an American citizen,” said Jose Luis Salazar Madrigal, of Bridgeport. Moments earlier on Tuesday he and his son, Jose Luis Salazar Luevanos, became U.S citizens in a naturalization ceremony with 23 others at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center.

The 25 new citizens originating from eight different countries took the Oath of Allegiance administered by the U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services. The new citizens came from Canada, India, Iraq, Italy, Laos, Mexico, Morocco, and Vietnam.

221109-newslocal-newcitizens 02.jpg
Buy Now

Aleks Lopez, Woodinville, wipes a tear after leading new citizens in the Pledge of Allegiance during the ceremony Tuesday. Lopez moved to Washington State from Ontario, Canada 17 years, 5 months, and 23 days ago, she says. "When I came to the U.S., I fell in love with it," she says.
221109-newslocal-newcitizens 03.jpg
Buy Now

Sisters Yamileth Haros, 2, and Galilea, 3, wave flags as they await a U.S. Naturalization Ceremony. Their mother at left, Mayra Ponce, was becoming a United States citizen.


Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?